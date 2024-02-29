

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nutraceutical has recalled about 102,100 bottles of Heritage Store hydrogen peroxide mouthwash due to a risk of poisoning.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled mouthwash contains ethanol in a concentration which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.



The recall involves Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors. The bottles are a dark opaque brown with a white lid.



The company has asked customers to immediately store the recalled mouthwash in a safe location out of reach and sight of children and contact Nutraceutical Corporation for a full refund or free replacement product, including shipping, depending on availability.



The recalled mouthwash was sold at Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Mom's Organic Market, New Season's Market and Mother's Market & Kitchen, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon, iHerb, HeritageStore.com and other websites from October 2010 through December 2023 for about $10.50.



