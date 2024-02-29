

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $37.66 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $10.62 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.1% to $302.66 million from $186.75 million last year.



Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $37.66 Mln. vs. $10.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $302.66 Mln vs. $186.75 Mln last year.



