

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $81.2 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $84.2 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $931.6 million from $858.5 million last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $81.2 Mln. vs. $84.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $931.6 Mln vs. $858.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.58 Full year revenue guidance: $3,847 - $3,897 mill



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

