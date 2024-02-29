

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):



Earnings: $20.20 million in Q4 vs. -$75.96 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.12 in Q4 vs. -$4.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $31.95 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.67 per share Revenue: $467.11 million in Q4 vs. $484.81 million in the same period last year.



