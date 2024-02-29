

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People suffering from Covid for a long time could potentially suffer from memory and cognitive damage, according to a recent study.



The result published in the New England Journal of Medicine shed light on the aftermath of Covid on the patient's cognitive health by assessing their memory, planning and spatial reasoning.



The study was conducted on more than 140,000 people who had long Covid, a term used to define lasting symptoms for more than 12 weeks after the initial Covid infection.



The researchers found that the infected people suffered from brain fog in addition to headaches, seizure disorders, strokes, sleep problems and tingling and paralysis of the nerves, as well as several mental health disorders. Brain fog is a colloquial term to describe mental sluggishness and memory loss.



The researchers found that those who had been infected had significant memory deficits and faced difficulties in task performance.



The biggest impact was seen on people who had been hospitalized for a long time, whereas the people who had Covid for a short duration experienced negligible amount of memory deficits. The people who had taken two or more vaccinations also had a 'small cognitive advantage'.



The same study also showed that the affected people showed cognitive decline equivalent to a three-point loss of IQ, people with unresolved symptoms like shortness of breath had a six-point loss in IQ, people admitted in intensive care had a nine-point loss in IQ, and people who were re-infected had an additional loss of two IQ points.



Similarly, a report from European Union in 2022, revealed that 15 percent of people in the region reported memory and concentration issues.



The latest study also highlights the need to help the Covid affected people in recovery. The researchers suggested, 'Reasonable adjustments from employers, and understanding and support from family and friends, remains crucial for those who continue to live with Covid-19.'



