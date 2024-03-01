

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Falconer, New York-based MF Meats is recalling around 93,277 pounds of raw meat products citing potential contamination with a non-food grade substance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The affected products may have been contaminated with non-food grade mineral seal oil, which is not approved for use in meat processing.



The recall involves various weights of meat cuts and ground meat. The products display Julian dates of 330-365 (November 26 - December 31) and 1-47 (January 1 - February 16).



The impacted raw meat items, with establishment number 'EST. 569' inside the USDA mark of inspection, were produced from November 26, 2023 through February 16, 2024. These items were shipped to restaurants in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.



The recall was initiated after the company received four complaints from restaurants reporting a chemical taste in the meat products. Following an investigation, it was found that its mineral oil supplier sent them a drum containing non-food grade mineral seal oil labeled as food grade mineral oil.



The non-food grade mineral seal oil was applied to food contact surfaces and not directly to the meat products, the agency noted.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS, over concern that some product may be in restaurants' refrigerators or freezers, urged them to throw away the recalled meat items or return to the place of purchase.



In similar developments, FSIS recently warned against Trader Joe's frozen RTE chicken pilaf product citing the potential contamination with foreign material, specifically rocks.



In November last year, Doctors Scientific Organica called back a limited quantity of Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products as they may contain foreign material, including disposable hairnet, shrink wrap and parchment paper.



