

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon posted a net loss of 199 million euros for the full-year 2023 compared to a loss of 990 million euros, prior year. Full-year 2023 operating result was 1.5 billion euros, a decrease of 17% from 1.8 billion euros in 2022.



Second-half operating result was 681 million euros, down 32% due to previously executed management actions and one-time benefits in the prior period. Net result was zero driven by realized losses following management actions, the Group said.



Aegon also announced that its Board intends to nominate Lard Friese for re-election as Executive Director and CEO at the Annual General Meeting on June 12, 2024, for a further four years. Friese began his tenure as the CEO of Aegon in 2020.



The Group proposed final 2023 dividend of 0.16 euros per common share, bringing the full-year dividend to 0.30 euros per common share, up 30% from the full-year 2022 dividend.



