ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Notice of Name Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

This notice is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should seek advice from your investment consultant or other professional advisors. This document has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank").

If you have sold or transferred all of your shares in ARK Invest UCITS ICAV (the "ICAV"), please pass this document at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as capitalised terms used in the latest prospectus for the ICAV, as may be amended from time to time (the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus is available upon request during normal business hours from the manager of the ICAV and IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited (the "Manager").

The Directors of the ICAV accept responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this document. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

1 March 2024

RE: NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

Dear Investor

The ICAV is authorised by the Central Bank pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulations 2011, as amended.

The purpose of this notice is to inform shareholders of the ICAV that the name of the ICAV has changed to "ARK Invest UCITS ICAV". The name of the ICAV was updated in order to reflect the recent change in the name of the marketing agent and promoter of the ICAV.

Separately, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted rule changes to shorten the standard settlement cycle for certain U.S. securities transactions from two business days following the relevant trade date (T+2) to one business day following the relevant trade date (T+1) (the "U.S. Settlement Rule Changes"). Each of the sub-funds of the ICAV (collectively, the "Funds") that engage in U.S. securities transactions in accordance with their respective investment policies are impacted. Accordingly, in anticipation of the implementation of the U.S. Settlement Rule Changes in May 2024, each of the supplements for the Funds are proposed to be updated, subject to the approval of the Central Bank, to reflect that, as a result of the U.S. Settlement Rule Changes, it is intended that settlement of subscriptions in the Funds will generally occur within one business day (T+1), rather than two business days (T+2), after the relevant dealing day (unless otherwise stipulated by the Manager or its delegate at their discretion).

Should you have any questions relating to this matter, you should contact the Manager.

Applicable Sub-Funds of ARK Invest UCITS ICAV:

Sub-Fund Full Name ISIN Rize Cybersecurity and Data Privacy UCITS ETF IE00BJXRZJ40 Rize Sustainable Future of Food UCITS ETF IE00BLRPQH31 Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF IE00BLRPRR04 Rize Digital Payments Economy UCITS ETF IE00BLRPRQ96 Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF IE000RMSPY39 Rize Global Sustainable Infrastructure UCITS ETF IE000QUCVEN9 Rize USA Environmental Impact UCITS ETF IE000PY7F8J9

Directors: Maurice Murphy (Chairman) (Ireland), Lesley Williams (Ireland), Stuart Forbes (UK), Anthony Martin (UK), Jason Kennard (UK), Rahul Bhushan (UK), Emanuela Salvade (IT). ARK Invest UCITS ICAV is an open-ended Irish Collective Asset Management Vehicle which is constituted as an umbrella fund with variable capital and segregated liability between its sub-funds and registered in Ireland with registration number C193010 and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS.