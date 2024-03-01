

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L), on Friday, confirmed that it has sold 830,000 shares in ICU Medical Inc., representing about 3.44% of ICU Medical's issued share capital, and equivalent to about 33% of Smiths' holding in ICU Medical.



Smiths will receive net proceeds of about $88.0 million from the sale which will be used for general corporate purposes.



Smiths continues to hold 1,670,000 shares in ICU Medical representing about 6.92% of ICU Medical's issued share capital.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken