

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust PLC (MYI.L) Friday reported return before taxation of 138.63 million pounds for the full year, lower than 142.14 million pounds in the previous year, primarily due to decrease in gain on investments.



Return attributable to equity shareholders declined to 131.85 million pounds or 21.1p per share from 134.72 million pounds or 21.5p per share a year ago.



Gain on investments was 62.84 million pounds, down from 66.4 million pounds last year.



Net asset value per share as on December 31, 2023 was 268.8p compared with 258.7p a year ago.



