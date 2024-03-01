Pressemitteilung der 4finance Holding S.A.:

Net profit of €44.2 million, showing continued profitable growth

Adjusted EBITDA of €131.3 million

Successful refinancing of EUR 2028 bonds adds to strong credit story

29 February 2024. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2023 (the 'Period').

Operational highlights

- Online loan issuance volume of €569.5 million in the Period compared with €496.8 million in the prior year, up 15% year-on-year. Demand for credit remains strong in most markets, with yearly issuance growth driven by Czech Republic, Spain and Philippines.- ...

