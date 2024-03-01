

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Owners of Ford Motor Co. electric vehicles can now use Tesla Superchargers, Ford chief executive Jim Farley announced.



Under the charging partnership between the auto majors, which involves use of fast-charging adapters, the option to use Tesla's thousands of superchargers were opened on Thursday, with Ford being the first user.



In a post on LinkedIn, Ford CEO said that eligible Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners in the US or Canada can reserve a complimentary Fast Charging Adapter for their Ford EV and access Tesla Superchargers.



It was in May last year that Ford reached an agreement to give its EV customers access to more than 12,000 of Tesla's fast-charging stations in the U.S. and Canada.



In late January, Farley had announced that owners of all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning in the U.S. and Canada will receive complimentary fast-charging adapters to access the Tesla supercharger network.



Farley now said, 'This will improve the EV ownership experience, so I'm proud Ford Motor Company is first to offer our customers this access. With Tesla Superchargers added to the Ford BlueOval Charge Network, it more than doubles the fast-chargers available to them. Paired with Plug & Charge, no other apps are needed to start a charge!'



Ford's BlueOval Charge Network features over 75000 electric vehicle chargers.



Noting that he has tested Supercharger and it works great, Farley said making something this easy to use takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes, and also thanked Elon Musk and the Tesla team for their close collaboration for helping to change the lives of so many EV customers through improved access to charging.



Ford was the first automaker to strike a deal with Tesla for Superchargers, followed by other electric vehicle makers. In June last year, General Motors Co. as well as Rivian Automotive, Inc. agreed with Tesla to adopt Tesla Supercharger for their electric vehicles.



