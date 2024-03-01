Flores & Associates LLC Announces Selection of Tim Sand as Chief Operating Officer

Flores & Associates LLC (Flores), a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans and compliance services, is pleased to announce the selection of Tim Sand as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Flores & Associates LLC (Flores), a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans and compliance services, is pleased to announce the selection of Tim Sand as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Tim Sand

Tim joins Flores with over 30 years of benefits outsourcing and operational experience. He has held leadership roles at top organizations in the benefits industry including Executive Vice President (EVP) of Customer Operations with Benefitfocus and Chief Operating Officer of ConnectYourCare (now a part of Optum Financial). His depth of industry experience and leadership background position Flores for continued growth and expansion.

Flores CEO, Jody Oliver, said, "I am very excited to have Tim join Flores. He is an exceptional leader and operator, and his reputation throughout our industry is stellar. His extensive Benefit Services knowledge and experience will provide huge value to our clients, their employees and our benefit broker partners."

Sand said, "For many years, I have been impressed with Flores' reputation for service excellence. The level of service, technology, and quality assurance that Flores brings to the market is unparalleled in the TPA industry. I am thrilled to join this remarkable team and look forward to accelerating Flores in its mission to be the most admired benefits partner in America."

About Flores

Flores is a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRAs) and Commuter Benefit Accounts (CBAs) as well as Life Balanced lifestyle reimbursement accounts and Student Loan Repayment Assistance plans. In addition to these account-based benefit options, they also handle COBRA, FMLA and other direct bill services and compliance solutions to meet the compliance needs of the employers they serve. Based in Charlotte, NC, Flores has emerged as a leader in the CDHP market through a service model founded upon innovative technology, dedicated professionals, and an uncompromising commitment to remarkable service experiences. For more information, visit the Flores website and follow them on LinkedIn.

