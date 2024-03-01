

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hundreds of state and local emergency response personnel and firefighters continue working around the clock to contain multiple wildfires across the Texas Panhandle.



The Smokehouse Creek Fire is estimated to have scorched more than a million acres of land, making it the largest recorded wildfire in Texas history.



The firefighters could hardly contain the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County, which is the worst affected region.



State authorities have warned that over the course of the next several days, the potential for wildfire activity will increase for the Plains. Texans are urged to follow directions from officials, limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible.



Meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbott has granted waivers for the state's Commission on Environmental Quality, Department of Motor Vehicles, and Department of Public Safety as the state government continues surging all available resources to support the people and communities impacted by wildfires that have been raging across the state for days.



