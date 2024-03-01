Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024

WKN: A2AQC6 | ISIN: CA3060442074 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FA
Frankfurt
01.03.24
08:14 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Falcon Gold Corp: Falcon Gold Engages CHF Capital Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of CHF Capital Markets Inc. ("CHF"), a highly respected Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm, as its representative and to provide capital markets services effective immediately.

CHF Capital Markets Inc. (www.chfcapital.com) is a Toronto-based firm specializing in Investor Relations. With more than 139 years of collective IR and Capital Markets experience, CHF has been a trusted partner for many public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating in a broad range of industries, including Mining, Oil & Gas, AI Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Biopharmaceuticals, Cannabis, and Special Situations. Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills - high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, and digital media experts.

CHF service agreement will include investment community outreach, corporate communications, and digital marketing for a term of up to 12 months, with a review at three months. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive a monthly fee of CAD$6,500 + applicable taxes. The contract may be terminated anytime, after 12 months of continuous service 2-month notice will be given.

The Company has granted the consultant CHF Markets 300,000 options at a price of 5 cents for a 2-year term which vest quarterly. Upon termination of this contract, the options will expire in 30 days.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-1036
Email: k@r7.capital

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO
T: (416) 868-1079 x 251
E: cathy@chfir.com

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Falcon Gold Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

