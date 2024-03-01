

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by researchers from TwinsUK, situated at King's College London, aimed to explore the effects of plant fiber supplements, namely inulin and FOS, on muscle health and brain function in individuals displaying early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.



The study was led by senior author Claire Steves, who is a Professor of Ageing and Health at King's College London. According to Professor Steves, these plant fibers, which are easily accessible and cost-effective, have the potential to positively impact a wide range of people, particularly during financially challenging times.



The study, supported by King's Centre for Ageing Resilience in a Changing Environment (CARICE), as well as grants from the National Institute of Health Research and Wellcome Trust, involved assigning 72 participants aged over 60 to receive either a placebo or the supplement daily for 12 weeks in a double-blinded trial. In addition to this, all participants engaged in resistance exercises and consumed a protein supplement to enhance muscle function.



Through remote monitoring using video, online surveys, and cognitive assessments, researchers observed significant changes in the gut microbiome composition of participants who received the fiber supplement, particularly an increase in beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacterium.



While there was no notable difference in muscle strength between the groups, those taking the fiber supplement showed improved performance in brain function tests, including the Paired Associates Learning test, a key indicator for Alzheimer's disease. Furthermore, the participants also showed improvement in tests measuring reaction time and processing speed.



