

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rumors are circulating in tech circles that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the South Korean electronics manufacturer, is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6, in early July. The company's annual Unpacked event is said to be the chosen platform for this unveiling.



Recently, leaks and reports have surfaced, and based on them, OnLeaks and Smartprix have shared renders of both foldable phones. It is also speculated that Samsung's forthcoming foldable devices will incorporate a variety of Galaxy AI features. The company is aiming to launch these devices ahead of the Paris Olympics on July 26 to focus on the European market and leverage the absence of Chinese smartphone manufacturers.



According to reports, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung is expected to feature a main camera sensor with an impressive 200-megapixel, similar to the one on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. The mainstream Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to have a more angular design, with sharper edges compared to its previous rounded model. It is also expected to have a narrower and wider form factor.



On the other hand, the Galaxy Flip6 is foreseen to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and offers various RAM and storage configurations. It is also expected to run on new Galaxy AI and Android 14 with One UI 6.0 features. The device will have a slightly thicker profile to accommodate a larger 4,000 mAh battery, an upgrade from the 3,700 mAh battery in its predecessor. It is expected to have a starting price of $999.



The anticipation for these launches has been further fueled by Samsung's teaser earlier this year for the Galaxy Ring smart health tracking device, which has garnered significant interest as one of CNET's highly anticipated product releases of the year.



