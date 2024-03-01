

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Friday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its drug Rybrevant in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.



Johnson & Johnson said FDA approved Rybrevant with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test.



This FDA action converts the May 2021 accelerated approval of Rybrevant to a full approval based on the confirmatory Phase 3 Papillon study.



'When aiming for the best possible treatment outcomes, a targeted approach should be used in the first line for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, as this is a commonly applied practice for patients with NSCLC harboring other molecular driver alterations,' said Joshua K. Sabari, M.D.*, an oncologist at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center and study investigator.* 'The results observed in the PAPILLON study showed significant improvement in progression-free survival, supporting the use of this regimen as the potential standard-of-care in the first-line treatment of these patients.'



Worldwide, lung cancer is one of the most common cancers, with NSCLC making up 80 to 85 percent of all lung cancer cases. Alterations in EGFR are the most common actionable driver mutations in NSCLC. Clinical data show patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations generally experience limited benefits with currently approved third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors and chemotherapy.



