Samstag, 02.03.2024
Große Spekulation seit Samstagmorgen: Übernahme?
WKN: A0HL9Z | ISIN: US00206R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: SOBA
01.03.24
21:49 Uhr
PR Newswire
01.03.2024 | 22:05
Marissa Mayer Elected to AT&T Board of Directors

DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This brings the number of AT&T directors to 11

Key Takeaways:

  • Marissa Mayer joins the AT&T Board of Directors, effective immediately.
  • She will serve on two committees: Audit as well as Corporate Development and Finance.

AT&T* (NYSE: T) elected Marissa Mayer to its board of directors, effective immediately. She will serve on the Audit committee as well as the Corporate Development and Finance committee. Her election brings the number of AT&T directors to 11.

Mayer is Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Products, a technology start-up she co-founded in 2018. Prior to this role, Mayer served as Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the Board of Directors of Yahoo!, Inc. She also spent 13 years at Google, where she was the company's first woman engineer.

"Mayer's extensive background in technology and her deep understanding of how consumers experience and engage with the internet will be a valuable addition to the board," said Bill Kennard, chairman of AT&T's board of directors. "We welcome her leadership and expertise as AT&T advances its investment-led strategy to become America's best connectivity provider."

Mayer has been a member of the Walmart Inc. board since 2012, is on the board of the San Francisco Ballet, and previously was on the foundation board for the Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum.

Mayer holds a bachelor's degree in symbolic systems and a master's degree in computer science with a focus on artificial intelligence from Stanford University.

* About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

