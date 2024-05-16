AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting. Additional information can be found on the AT&T Investor Relations website.

Key Takeaways:

Each of the 11 nominees to the board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term.

Once final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Inves tor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website .

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) announced the preliminary results of its annual meeting of stockholders, which was virtually held today in Dallas, Texas.

At the meeting, each of the 11 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term. Stockholders also voted to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditors (95% of votes cast in favor).

In an advisory vote, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T's executive officers, as described in the 2024 proxy statement (90.3% of votes cast in favor).

Additionally, three proposals submitted by stockholders were defeated:

The request to adopt an independent board chairman with 80.8% of votes cast against.

The request to amend the clawback policy for unearned pay for each Named Executive Officer with 90.4% of votes cast against.

The request to issue a workforce civil liberties report with 97.7% of votes cast against.

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website.

