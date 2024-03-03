This week in our 21st Austria weekly: Another mixed week for ATX TR which lost -0,18% to 7.494,95 points, while DAX runs from Record to Record. At February Ultimo we saw 499 Mio. Euro Trading Volume, this was by far the best day in 2024. News came from Strabag, S Immo, Porr, Vienna Airport, CA Immo, Erste Group, Wienerberger, Vienna Stock Exchange and Marinomed. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,18% to 7.494,95 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -1,59%. Up to now there were 23 days with a positive and 21 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,2% away, from the low 1,6%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Friday with 0,15%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,31%. These are the best-performers this week: RHI Magnesita 8,15% in front of Bawag ...

