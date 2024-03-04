

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), a manufacturer of high technology components and systems, reported Monday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax was 22.8 million pounds, 2 percent higher than last year's 22.4 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share increased 55 percent to 7.52 pence from last year's 4.86 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 38.3 million pounds, compared to 20.1 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 10.28 pence, compared to 4.36 pence in the prior year. The latest results included benefit of 2.54 pence from release of provisions for uncertain tax positions.



Group revenue increased 14 percent on a reported and constant currency basis to 963.5 million pounds from last year's 848.4 million pounds, with strong double-digit growth across both divisions.



Further, the company said its Board has approved a final dividend of 1.70 pence per share, higher than last year's 1.00 pence. The dividend will be paid on May 31 to shareholders on the register at close of business on May 3.



The total dividend for the year would be 2.30 pence per share, up 77 percent from last year's 1.30 pence, reflecting improved performance and future prospects.



Looking ahead, the company said its Board anticipates good growth in 2024 in line with its expectations.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken