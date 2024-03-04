

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc. (HICL.L) said that it is on track to deliver its target dividend of 8.25 pence per share for the financial year to 31 March 2024, with cash generation in the period in line with expectations.



The company noted that the portfolio performed was in line with expectations in the period, underpinned by its high-quality, inflation linked cashflows and limited variable interest rate exposure.



The company said that its board and investment manager remain focused on responsible capital allocation, with disposal activity used to support the selective review of investment opportunities to enhance the portfolio's key financial metrics, in line with HICL's long-term track record of accretive asset rotation.



