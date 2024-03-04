

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L), on Monday, announced that it has agreed to acquire Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd. and Base Met Labs US Ltd., a provider of metallurgical testing services for the Minerals sector based in North America.



In light of the growing global population, there is an increasing demand for diverse energy sources and minerals, thereby necessitating mission-critical, end-to-end Total Quality Assurance solutions throughout the entire resource development chain.



By expanding its ATIC offerings in the minerals industry, the acquisition has enabled the Group to broaden its reach across the Americas to access the largest and most rapidly developing market for mining activity globally, spanning Canada, the United States, Central and South America.



Further, the acquisition will capitalise on the recent success of the Group's innovative Minerals Global Centre of Excellence in Perth Australia, one of the world's largest and most advanced minerals laboratories, strengthening our position in the industry.



