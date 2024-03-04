

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L), a health technology conglomerate, on Monday announced that it has acquired Rovers Medical Devices BV.



The initial consideration is for 85 million euros or 73 mln pounds in cash, to be funded from Halma's existing facilities. An additional consideration of up to 6 million euros also in cash will be paid on earn-out basis in the period to March 31, 2025.



Rovers' revenue for the period ending December 31, 2023 remained 12 million euros as per the company.



Rovers will be a standalone company within the Halma's Healthcare sector and will be led by its current management team.



On Friday, Halma shares closed at 2302 pence, in London.



