Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue of new shares

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 5 March 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060952240 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Better Collective --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 57,122,847 shares (EUR 571,228.47) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,712,284 shares (EUR 57,122.84) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 62,835,131 shares (EUR 628,351.31) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 189.40 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BETCO DKK --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 311247 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66