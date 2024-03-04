Anzeige
WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
04.03.24
09:35 Uhr
25,000 Euro
-1,200
-4,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue of new shares

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing will take effect as per 5 March 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060952240           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Better Collective         
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 57,122,847 shares (EUR 571,228.47)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        5,712,284 shares (EUR 57,122.84) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  62,835,131 shares (EUR 628,351.31)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 189.40            
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BETCO DKK             
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     311247              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
