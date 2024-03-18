Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 19 March 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060952240 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Better Collective ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 62,835,131 shares (EUR 628,351.31) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 64,374 shares (EUR 643.74) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 62,899,505 shares (EUR 628,995.05) ----------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: · 48,875 shares - DKK 64.78 · 15,499 shares - DKK 106.35 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 0.01 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BETCO DKK ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 311247 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66