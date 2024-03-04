

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) said it has won an order to supply a European member of NATO with multiple rocket launcher ammunition. The order was already booked in December 2023, and represents sales volume for Rheinmetall of more than 300 million euros. The delivery of rockets takes place from 2024 to 2027.



The company said Rheinmetall Expal Munitions of Spain is responsible for manufacturing and delivering the rockets, which have a maximum range of 300 km. The order encompasses additional services and other systems.



