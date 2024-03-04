Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Analysten sicher: Bis zu +461% Gewinnpotenzial in den nächsten 12 Monaten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TLR | ISIN: NO0010734122 | Ticker-Symbol: VP4
Frankfurt
04.03.24
08:29 Uhr
1,955 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISTIN PHARMA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISTIN PHARMA ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2024 | 08:18
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) acquires minority share in CF Pharma (Hungary)

Oslo, Norway, 4 March 2024

Vistin Pharma has aquired a 15% share in CF Pharma Kft. CF Pharma is an API CDMO located in Budapest, Hungary with a broad customer base of recognized international pharmaceutical companies. CF Pharma has a proven track record in developing and commercializing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The group/company currently has five commercial APIs on the market, with another eight APIs under development.

The transaction price consists of a base price and an earn-out- element, with an agreed cap of MEUR 1.6.

"We have had positive discussions with CF Pharma management and the majority shareholders for some time, to evaluate different partnership models. I am very pleased to announce that Vistin Pharma now has acquired a minority stake in CF Pharma. We see this as a first agreed step in a potential closer partnership in the future, which can broaden our product portfolio and form an important basis for future growth. The cooperation with CF Pharma is a first move in order for Vistin Pharma to execute on the strategy to become a multi-product European API Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (API CDMO)", says Magnus Tolleshaug, CEO in Vistin Pharma."

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Tolleshaug
CEO
+47 48 40 52 46
magnus.tolleshaug@vistin.com

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.