

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were slightly lower on Monday as investors kept a close eye on tensions in the Middle East and awaited cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony due this week for fresh insights into the monetary policy outlook.



The testimony is scheduled for two days March 6 and 7.



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to freeze interest rates again this week amid a complex economic landscape.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,923 after ending marginally higher on Friday.



BNP Paribas added 1.5 percent. The financial services major has announced the launch of a share repurchase program of 1.055 billion euros.



The repurchase period will begin on March 4, and will end no later than April 23.



