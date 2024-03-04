

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Yak Access, LLC, Yak Mat, LLC and New South Access & Environmental Solutions, LLC from Platinum Equity for approximately $1.1 billion. The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow.



Headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Yak is one of the largest matting providers of ground protection and temporary roadway solutions in the United States. It has an integrated network of more than 135 distribution points and operates in over 40 states.



United Rentals said it sees significant potential to grow the matting business over the next several years, supported by attractive secular opportunities across both the energy and power markets, funded by public and private investments.



