Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Strengthens Board with the Addition of Tyson Macdonald

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative, premium handcrafted cannabis products, announces today that Tyson Macdonald has joined the Company's Board of Directors effective March 1, 2024.

Tyson brings over 20 years of C-suite expertise in investment and transactions across diverse markets and sectors. As CEO of Nova Net Lease REIT (CSE: NNL.U), Tyson remains committed to actively investing in the US cannabis market. As former CFO of Cloud Cannabis, Tyson helped grow the company into a leading vertically integrated operator in the Michigan market. As EVP of Corporate Development at Acreage Holdings, Tyson spearheaded strategic growth in the US cannabis market, solidifying the company's prominence. His leadership culminated in the transformative $3.5 billion deal with Canopy Growth, showcasing Acreage Holdings' visionary edge.

Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant, commented, "We're thrilled to have Tyson join our board of directors. His alignment with our vision of creating a premier cannabis enterprise focused on delivering top-notch products and experiences is evident. With a proven track record, Tyson's insights and guidance are invaluable assets. Coming from the United States, Tyson also brings global industry perspectives and geographic diversity to our board, enriching our strategic outlook. We anticipate Tyson's expertise will propel Avant towards achieving our goals and driving sustained shareholder value."

Tyson Macdonald commented, "I'm truly impressed by Avant's remarkable achievements in such a challenging market and industry. I'm eager to contribute my expertise and extensive network within the U.S. and globally to Avant. I'm committed to supporting their rapid growth as they pursue their mission to become a premier, globally recognized ultra-premium cannabis company."

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT , Tenzo , Cognoscente and Treehugger , which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Québec and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners. Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.?

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca .

