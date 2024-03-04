Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBD) ("MineHub" or the "Company") announces today that it has entered into an agreement ("Agreement") with IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") to provide the Company with investor relations and communication services.

"We are pleased to announce the support of irlabs in facilitating connections with both retail and institutional audiences," said Andrea Aranguren, Chief Executive Officer of MineHub. "MineHub aims to strengthen our communication efforts and leverage new networks to drive the growth of the Company."

"We are excited to be supporting MineHub and its objectives in increasing its visibility and engagement with retail and institutional investors," said Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-Founder of irlabs. "We believe MineHub has a unique story, and we look forward to supporting the Company's long-term vision and business strategy."

Pursuant to the agreement with irlabs dated March 1, 2024, irlabs has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for a monthly fee of CAD$10,000. The services include developing and managing an investor relations and communications program. The term of the agreement is for a period of 3 months, ending May 31, 2024, subject to extension by mutual agreement. The Company is at arm's length from irlabs, and compensation payable to irlabs does not include any securities in the Company nor does irlabs currently own any securities in the Company. irlabs contact information: Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-Founder, 400-22 E 5th Ave, Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, alyssa@irlabs.ca, 1-833-947-5227. The agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About irlabs

irlabs is a modern investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. Industry and sector agnostic, irlabs supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and ESG initiatives. For more information, visit www.irlabs.ca.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com. Tel: (604) 628-5623

