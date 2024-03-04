Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NYAB PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 4 MARCH 2024 SHARES

THE SHARES OF NYAB PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NYAB Plc announced on 4 March, 2024 that NYAB Plc plans to carry out
re-domiciliation to Sweden through a cross-border conversion and has applied
for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of NYAB Plc observation status on the grounds
of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (c)). 

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (c): "the Issuer
has applied to have its Financial Instruments removed from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market". 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
