Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NYAB PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 4 MARCH 2024 SHARES THE SHARES OF NYAB PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS NYAB Plc announced on 4 March, 2024 that NYAB Plc plans to carry out re-domiciliation to Sweden through a cross-border conversion and has applied for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of NYAB Plc observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (c)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (c): "the Issuer has applied to have its Financial Instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260