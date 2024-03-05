Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: REMOVAL FROM TRADING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND: NYAB PLC

NOTICE, 5 MARCH 2024 SHARES NYAB Plc has on 4 March, 2024 applied for removal from trading of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The shares of NYAB Plc will be removed from trading earliest on Thursday 27 June 2024, presuming that the following conditions will be fulfilled: - NYAB Plc's shareholders having resolved on the cross-border conversion at the extraordinary general meeting; - the Finnish Trade Register having issued its pre-conversion certificate to execute the cross-border conversion; - the shares of NYAB Plc having been applied and approved for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260