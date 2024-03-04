

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO) announced on Monday the shipment of Opill, the first daily birth control pill in the United States available without a prescription.



Opill will soon be accessible in-store and online at retailers nationwide and will be available for pre-order from select retailers starting this week.



Consumers will have the option to purchase Opill in various sizes, including one-month and three-month packs, with a manufacturer's suggested retail prices are $19.99 and $49.99, respectively.



Opill, when used as instructed, boasts a 98% effectiveness rate, making it the most reliable over-the-counter birth control option.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

