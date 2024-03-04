Inclusion on the 2024 list by Ethisphere highlights nVent's commitment to Absolute Integrity

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. nVent is proud to have received this global recognition for its ongoing commitment to business integrity through world-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

nVent's strong compliance program, governance and Win Right values, including Absolute Integrity, guide the company's success. Its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics provides specific guidance for employees' interactions with all its stakeholders. At nVent, acting with Absolute Integrity means committing to honest and ethical business practices in dealings with customers, business partners, global communities, investors and each other. This commitment, reflected in the everyday actions of nVent's 11,000+ global employees, was recognized by Ethisphere, which honors top performing companies in its rigorous ethics evaluation framework each year.

"I'm thrilled that nVent has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Absolute Integrity is one our core values at nVent," said nVent Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak. "We know that making ethical choices makes our company stronger and builds trust and transparency. We emphasize to our employees that acting with Absolute Integrity is critical. I'd like to thank all our employees for living our values every day. It is because of our collective efforts that we received this outstanding recognition."

Being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® is one of several recognitions nVent has received for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. The company recently received its first gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis, an important validation of its continuous improvement approach to ESG. nVent also was recognized as one of America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek and named to Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production list.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to nVent for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

Methodology Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere's panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

