

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - An International Space Station-bound SpaceX rocket has entered the orbit.



The international crew of four, consisting of three US astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut, reached orbit following a successful launch Sunday night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



NASA said SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying NASA's Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, for a science expedition aboard the orbital laboratory.



'Aboard the station, the crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to help fuel this new era of space exploration and benefit humanity here on Earth,' said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.



The Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, will dock autonomously to the forward port of the station's Harmony module about 3 a.m. Tuesday.



Crew-8 will join the space station's Expedition 70 crew of US astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara, European Space Agency's Andreas Mogensen, Japan's Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov, Oleg Kononenko, and Nikolai Chubb. For a short time, the number of crew aboard the space station will increase to 11 until four Crew-7 members return to Earth a few days later.



Crew-8 will conduct new scientific research to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit humanity on Earth. Experiments include a study of brain organoids to understand neurodegenerative disorders, shifts in body fluids during spaceflight, and the effects of UV radiation and microgravity on plant growth. These are some of the more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations that will take place during their mission.



