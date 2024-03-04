

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A state of emergency has been declared in Haiti after a massive jail break led to large scale violence in its capital.



A dozen people were killed and thousands of prisones escaped from a jail in Port-au-Prince Sunday after armed gangs stormed it.



Gang leaders, led by Jimmy Cherizier, attacked the jail demanding Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation.



Henry is in Kenya to hold talks with its leadership regarding the deployment of a Kenya-led multinational security force to the Carribean island nation.



Most parts of the capital is reportedly under their control.



A government statement said it is declaring a 72-hour state of emergency and night-time curfew in Port-au-Prince.



