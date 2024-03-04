Anzeige
WKN: A0MWAV | ISIN: KYG9361V1086 | Ticker-Symbol: 31V
04.03.24
Regulatory approvals granted for the public offer in Essity's subsidiary Vinda

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Isola Castle Ltd, together with Vinda International Holdings Limited (Vinda), announced that the required regulatory approvals for the public offer for the shares in Vinda have been obtained. Link to the press release: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2024/0304/2024030402230.pdf

On December 15, 2023, Essity announced that Isola Castle Ltd, a company indirectly wholly owned by Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL), has announced that it will make a pre-conditional public offer to the shareholders of Vinda International Holdings Limited (Vinda) to acquire the shares in Vinda for a price per share of HKD 23.50. Essity supports the offer and has signed an irrevocable undertaking to accept the offer in respect of all of its 51.59% shareholding in Vinda. The price in the public offer will correspond to an equity value of Vinda of approximately HKD 28.3bn (SEK 37.3bn). The transaction is expected to generate cash proceeds to Essity of approximately HKD 15bn (SEK 19bn).

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3940300/2644796.pdf

Regulatory approvals granted for the public offer in Essity's subsidiary Vinda

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regulatory-approvals-granted-for-the-public-offer-in-essitys-subsidiary-vinda-302078630.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
