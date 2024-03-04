

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report for 2023 says airline service quality in the country generally improved last year.



Notably, only 1.29 percent of flights were cancelled across the 10 largest U.S. airlines, according to the ATCR on airline operational data.



It is far below the 2.71 percent cancellation rate for 2022, 1.76 percent for 2021, and 5.99 percent for 2020, when cancellations piled up during the pandemic.



Across the National Airspace System, the 2023 cancellation rate was under 1.2 percent - the lowest in more than a decade.



Meanwhile, airlines reported better on-time performance. Further, the rate of wheelchair, scooter, and baggage mishandlings as well as denied boardings all decreased, as did the number of tarmac delays.



For calendar year 2023, airlines reported 289 tarmac delays of more than three hours on domestic flights and 27 tarmac delays of more than four hours on international flights. Both these data show a much better record in comparison to calendar year 2022.



