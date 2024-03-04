

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound moved up against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The pound climbed to a 6-day high of 1.2692 against the greenback and a 5-day high of 190.93 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.2646 and 189.78, respectively.



The pound touched 1.1233 against the franc, its highest level since August 21, 2023.



The pound was higher against the euro, at 0.8557.



The currency is likely to locate resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 196.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc and 0.84 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken