

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The U.S., Jordanian air forces airdropped critical humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



As part of the combined operation, U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft delivered more than 38,000 meals along the coastline of Gaza allowing civilians access to much-needed assistance, the Pentagon said.



The U.S. Central Command forces were joined by Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130s in conducting the operation.



In total, 66 bundles of aid were dropped from three aircraft as part of the combined operation.



'We're looking at the land routes, we're looking at a sea route, we're looking at the air route to really ensure that we're exploring every opportunity to get assistance in,' Biden Administration officials said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

