

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted at the University of Cambridge delved into the possibility of using virtual reality technology as a means of early screening for Alzheimer's disease.



The study, titled 'Entorhinal-based path integration selectively predicts midlife risk of Alzheimer's disease,' was published in Alzheimer's and Dementia and involved around 100 asymptomatic adults between the ages of 43 and 66.



These participants were made to undergo a virtual reality assessment to evaluate their spatial navigation abilities and uncover potential spatial navigation impairments - a cognitive biomarker that could potentially appear years before other symptoms of Alzheimer's present themselves.



The study's findings revealed that individuals with the highest risk of developing Alzheimer's, irrespective of other risk factors, displayed specific difficulties in the virtual reality navigation task but not in other cognitive tests. This suggests that spatial navigation impairments could be an early indicator of Alzheimer's, one that could emerge years or even decades before the onset of other dementia symptoms.



The study's authors also noted that men showed more pronounced spatial impairment compared to women.



Despite these promising findings, further research is necessary to confirm the accuracy and effectiveness of virtual reality tasks in diagnosing cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer's.



The researchers cautioned that virtual reality technology should not be used as a standalone diagnostic tool but rather as a complementary measure to a clinical evaluation that includes established diagnostics and exploratory biomarkers like performance on a virtual reality task.



Challenges exist in the practical implementation of virtual reality assessments due to limited access to the necessary equipment, software, testing space, trained staff, and result dissemination, particularly in underserved areas. False positive and false negative outcomes are also possible.



Overall, while there are challenges to be addressed, the study's findings suggest that virtual reality technology has the potential to be a powerful tool in the early detection of Alzheimer's disease.



