

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Exercising daily would be futile if the person consumes even two cans of sugar-sweetened drinks in a week, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.



Pharmacologists at the Universite Laval in Quebec City analyzed health data of around 100,000 adults over 30 years to conclude that the damage caused by syrup-based drinks could not be undone by 150 minutes of physical activity every week.



'Physical activity reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease associated with sugar-sweetened beverages by half, but it does not fully eliminate it,' Professor Jean-Philippe Drouin-Chartier noted. Cardiovascular disease such as coronary heart disease, strokes and peripheral arterial disease affects the heart and blood vessels.



The study mainly focused on the adverse health effects of consumption of sugar-infused beverages such as soft and carbonated drinks, lemonade, and fruit cocktails, twice a week.



The researcher warned, 'The marketing strategies for these drinks often show active people drinking these beverages. It suggests that sugary drink consumption has no negative effects on health if you're physically active.'



The lead study of report, author Lorena Pacheco commented, 'Our findings provide further support for public health recommendations and policies to limit people's intake of sugar-sweetened beverages, as well as to encourage people to meet and maintain adequate physical activity levels.'



The study also found that drinking one can of fizzy drink every day could increase the risk of liver cancer in women.



The research team further stated that since it didn't find any similar negative impacts of artificially sweetened drinks on health, people could replace sugar-sweetened drinks with diet drinks in order to reduce the amount of sugar intake.



However, Professor Drouin-Chartier concluded that 'The best drink option remains water.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken