Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it has named David Ford to a newly created position of Chief People Officer, reporting to Prothena President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Kinney, PhD. In this role, Mr. Ford will be responsible for people, culture, and human resources strategy to drive the company's vision and overall growth strategy.

"As we continue to advance our late-stage clinical pipeline in protein dysregulation addressing both neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases, we are expanding our human resources capabilities and adding the newly created position of Chief People Officer to our leadership team. We're thrilled to welcome David as a new Prothenian as he brings an exceptional level of expertise to help lead us through this exciting time," said Gene Kinney, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Prothena. "David brings incredible experience and will help transition Prothena from a clinical stage company to a commercially successful company."

"I am excited and honored to join Prothena and be part of a team that has the opportunity to help the millions of people affected by diseases caused by protein dysregulation," said Mr. Ford. "Prothena is at an inflection point as we approach becoming a commercial company. I look forward to supporting the organization and helping Prothena build on its foundation of outstanding science as well as the strong culture and values that are in place within the company, which will be essential to maintain and reinforce as we move forward."

Mr. Ford brings over 25 years of experience in a variety of human resources roles across the United States, Europe, Latin America and New Zealand. Most recently, Mr. Ford served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Intercept Pharmaceuticals from May 2017 to December 2023, leading the company through several transformational periods, including significant expansion of the company's commercial resources and recruiting outstanding talent across the company. Prior to that, Mr. Ford spent nearly 15 years at Sanofi. Mr. Ford holds a master's degree in business administration from INSEAD, Fontainebleau (France).

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Contacts:

Media

Michael Bachner, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

609-664-7308, michael.bachner@prothena.com

Investors

Mark Johnson, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations

650-417-1974, mark.johnson@prothena.com