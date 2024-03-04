

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$42.08 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$59.69 million, or -$0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $23.89 million from $22.02 million last year.



Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$42.08 Mln. vs. -$59.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.22 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $23.89 Mln vs. $22.02 Mln last year.



