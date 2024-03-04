

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will provide February figures for Tokyo-area inflation; in January, overall inflation and core CPI were both up 1.6 percent on year.



Australia will see Q4 data for current account, with forecasts suggesting a surplus of A$5.0 billion following the A$0.2 billion shortfall in the three months prior.



Singapore will provide January figures for retail sales; in December, sales were down 1.5 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year.



Thailand will release February figures for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to slip 0.8 percent on year after falling 1.11 percent in January, while core CPI is tipped to rise 0.47 percent after adding 0.52 percent in the previous month.



Finally, several regional areas will see February PMI results, including Australia, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.



