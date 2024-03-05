

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Bunge (BG) and Chevron (CVX) announced approval of a final investment decision for their joint venture Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables LLC to build a new oilseed processing plant adjacent to its existing processing facility located on the Gulf Coast in Destrehan, LA.



The plant, designed with flexibility in mind, will have the capability to process soybeans and various softseeds, including innovative winter oilseed crops like winter canola and CoverCress. Scheduled for operation in 2026, the facility is aimed at enhancing the scale and efficiency of Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables, enabling the company to meet the rising market demand for renewable fuel feedstocks more effectively. Additionally, the plant will contribute to the expanding feed and protein markets by producing meal products.



The expansion is expected to create more than 150 construction jobs and add 30 new jobs when the plant is operational.



