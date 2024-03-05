

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lucas GC Limited, an artificial intelligence technology-driven online agent-centric human capital management service provider focused initially on targeting professionals based on Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, in the human resources industry, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 1.50 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



The ordinary shares have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 5,2024 under the ticker symbol 'LGCL'.



The Offering is expected to close on or about March 7, 2024.



In addition, the company has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable for 45 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 225,000 Ordinary Shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



